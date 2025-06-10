Austria School Shooting: At Least 11 Killed, Gunman Dies by Suicide

Austria School Shooting: According to police, a shooting at a secondary school in the Austrian city of Graz has claimed the lives of several persons. Following shootings at the Dreierschützengasse high school, it is thought that both instructors and students were among the victims. Officials have not yet confirmed the exact number of fatalities, although local media reports that at least 11 people have died.

The public broadcaster ORF was informed by a police spokesperson that the alleged shooter is thought to have committed suicide.