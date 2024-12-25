Horrific Video Shows Azerbaijan Plane Turn Into Fireball, Over 60 Dead On Christmas Day

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight J2-8243, an Embraer 190, tragically crashed near Aktau on Christmas Day, turning into a massive fireball. The flight, en route from Baku to Grozny, had been rerouted due to poor visibility in Grozny. As the plane attempted an emergency landing, it crashed approximately 3 km from Aktau, resulting in over 60 feared dead. Horrific footage shows the plane erupting into flames seconds after touching down. Watch the video to see how the plane turned into a fireball. Rescue teams are on-site battling the blaze, while the Kazakh government has launched an investigation into the deadly crash.