Published Mar 13, 2024 at 9:07 AM IST
Baloch Activists Raise 'Anti-Pakistan' Slogans At UNHRC In Geneva
The Baloch National Movement organized an ‘anti-Pakistan protest’ at UNHRC headquarters in Geneva on March 12 Activists raised pro-freedom slogans and accused Islamabad of gross human rights violations in Balochistan They called for the urgent release of innocent Baloch who were forcibly picked by Pakistani agencies.
The Baloch National Movement organized an ‘anti-Pakistan protest’ at UNHRC headquarters in Geneva on March 12 Activists raised pro-freedom slogans and accused Islamabad of gross human rights violations in Balochistan They called for the urgent release of innocent Baloch who were forcibly picked by Pakistani agencies.