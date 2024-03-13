Published Mar 13, 2024 at 9:07 AM IST

Baloch Activists Raise 'Anti-Pakistan' Slogans At UNHRC In Geneva

The Baloch National Movement organized an ‘anti-Pakistan protest’ at UNHRC headquarters in Geneva on March 12 Activists raised pro-freedom slogans and accused Islamabad of gross human rights violations in Balochistan They called for the urgent release of innocent Baloch who were forcibly picked by Pakistani agencies. 
 

