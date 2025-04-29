sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 29, 2025 at 4:31 PM IST

Baloch Liberation Army Kills ISI Operative Muhammad Nawaz, All You Need To Know

The Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) has taken responsibility for a targeted attack that killed ISI officer Muhammad Nawaz in Pasni, Balochistan. According to the BLA, Nawaz was linked to a pro-government death squad and was killed using a remote-controlled IED. The group claims it tracked him through its intelligence unit, ZIRAB, and accuses him of working to suppress the Baloch freedom movement. This attack is part of a larger series of operations aimed at Pakistan’s military, intelligence network, and China-backed initiatives in the region. The BLA has warned of intensifying its armed resistance.

