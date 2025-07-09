Balochistan Liberation: Fearless Mehrang Baloch Seen for the First Time in 3 Months

Mehrang Baloch’s first appearance in over three months has triggered widespread outrage — particularly as she and five fellow activists were re-arrested just hours before a judicial board was due to review their case and release them. Although Section 3 MPO orders against them had been officially lifted, police suddenly took them to an Anti-Terrorism Court, citing newly filed and allegedly fabricated FIRs. When the judicial board convened later as planned, it formally ordered their release — but by then, the authorities had already secured a 10-day police remand.

This report breaks down the complete timeline, highlights legal inconsistencies, and explores rising accusations of state-led repression against Baloch human rights defenders. As Mehrang raises a bold victory sign, her detention has come to represent both defiance and the urgent need to protect judicial independence in Pakistan. Watch and share to ensure this story isn’t silenced.