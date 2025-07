A tribunal in Bangladesh has officially indicted ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina over the deaths of protesters, accusing her of crimes against humanity.

As reported by the Associated Press, a three-judge bench headed by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder charged Hasina, former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, and ex-police chief Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun with five separate counts. Hasina and Khan are being tried in absentia.