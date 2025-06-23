No More War: The Moment Bernie Sanders Learned Trump Had Bombed Iran

Senator Bernie Sanders was speaking at a "Fighting Oligarchy" rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday night when President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. had successfully struck three nuclear sites in Iran.

During Sanders’ speech, an aide interrupted to hand him a note with Trump’s latest Truth Social post:

“We have completed our very successful attack on the three Nuclear sites in Iran, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan,” Trump wrote.

Reading the message aloud to his supporters, Sanders shook his head as he absorbed the news. The crowd quickly began chanting, “No more wars!”