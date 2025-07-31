Top Biden Advisor Explains How Trump’s Tariff Will Impact India-US Trade

Ajay Bhutoria, a top Biden advisor, warns that Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on Indian imports from August 1, 2025, could severely harm India-US relations and bilateral trade. He highlights risks to key Indian export sectors such as textiles, gems, and agriculture, stressing that the tariff—linked to India’s defence and energy ties with Russia—may derail trade talks and push India closer to China and Russia. Bhutoria cautions that the move could hurt economic stability and jobs in both countries and emphasises that cooperation, not confrontation, is crucial for long-term growth and regional stability.