VIDEO: Biden or Trump – Who Should Claim Credit for Gaza Ceasefire-Hostage Deal? Netanyahu Answers

President Donald Trump met at the White House Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the first visit of a foreign leader since Trump returned to office. It comes as U.S. and Arab mediators begin the daunting work of brokering the next phase of a ceasefire agreement to wind down the 15-month war in Gaza. Hamas, which has reasserted control over Gaza since the ceasefire began last month, has said it will not release hostages in the second phase without an end to the war and Israeli forces' full withdrawal. Netanyahu is under mounting pressure from far-right governing partners to resume the war after the first phase ends in early March. He has said Israel is committed to victory over Hamas and the return of all hostages captured in the militants' Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war. "I support getting all the hostages out and meeting all our war goals, that includes, that includes destroying Hamas's military and governing capabilities and making sure that Gaza never poses a threat to Israel again. All three," Netanyahu told reporters during the Oval Office meeting. Trump's stance has been unclear. He has been a staunch supporter of Israel, but has also pledged to end wars in the Middle East and took credit for helping to broker the ceasefire agreement. The deal has led to the release of 18 hostages as well as hundreds of Palestinians imprisoned by Israel. "Everybody is demanding one thing, you know, that is? Peace. We want peace. We want people to stop being killed," Trump said. Trump suggested displaced Palestinians in Gaza should be “permanently” resettled outside the war-torn territory, saying he doesn't believe they should be going back.