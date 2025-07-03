Big Beautiful Bill: How It Affects Taxpayers & Why Elon Musk Opposes It?

Former President Donald Trump has introduced what he’s calling a "Big Beautiful Bill" — a broad tax and spending plan that’s igniting heated debate in Washington. While backers argue it will ease the financial load on the middle class, critics say it mainly benefits the ultra-rich. Tech mogul Elon Musk has openly criticized the bill, claiming it threatens innovation and harms small businesses. In this video, we unpack the key elements of the bill, its impact on taxpayers, and why it’s causing a stir across political and tech communities. Don’t forget to subscribe for more insights and breaking news updates!