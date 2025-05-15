Balochistan Liberation Army Carries Out Large-Scale Attack on Pakistan Army

Balochistan Liberation Army: Balochistan turned violent after the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) launched deadly attacks in Quetta and Mastung. A grenade attack on a rally led by MPA Ali Madad Jattak resulted in one death and twelve injuries. The BLA stated that the attack was in retaliation for the Pakistani Army’s oppression of Baloch civilians.

At the same time, the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) carried out coordinated attacks in Paroom, Gomazi, Mashkay, and Kolwah, targeting convoys, killing Pakistani forces, and disrupting supply routes.

Both the BLA and BLF have pledged to continue their resistance against Pakistan’s military presence.