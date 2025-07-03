Republic World
Published Jul 3, 2025 at 4:49 PM IST

New BLF Footage Shows Baloch Fighters Seizing Pakistan Military Outposts

Explosive new footage from the Republic of Balochistan reveals Baloch freedom fighters launching a powerful assault and capturing military outposts controlled by the Pakistan Army. In a dramatic counter-attack, Pakistani soldiers are seen retreating, leaving behind equipment and deserted checkpoints. The Baloch Liberation Front has taken responsibility for the operation, sharing the footage through @miryar_baloch. This marks a significant turn in the ongoing struggle for Baloch independence. Stay tuned for unfiltered visuals, detailed analysis, and live updates from the ground.

