Boeing 737 Carrying 127 Passengers Skids Off Runway in Nigeria

A Boeing 737-300 operated by Nigerian carrier Air Peace veered off the runway while landing at Port Harcourt Airport in southeastern Nigeria. The incident occurred on July 13, 2025, during flight P47190 from Murtala Muhammed International Airport. Air Peace confirmed via social media that there were no injuries, and all passengers and crew exited the aircraft safely and calmly. The airline stated that the plane "slightly veered" off the runway without causing any damage. The aircraft involved, registered as 5N-BQ, is nearly 26 years old and reportedly remained undamaged.