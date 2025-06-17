How Boeing’s Errors Caused 800 Deaths Over 7 Years

Between 2018 and 2025, Boeing aircraft were involved in several deadly crashes raising major concerns about the company’s safety standards. From the catastrophic crashes of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 both tied to the notorious 737 MAX software flaws to lesser-known but equally tragic incidents like Jeju Air Flight 2216 and the Air India Flight 171 crash near Ahmedabad, the death toll surpassed 800 lives in just seven years.

This video examines how Boeing’s negligence contributed to these avoidable disasters revealing design defects, overlooked warnings, and corporate choices that placed profits ahead of passenger safety. The Air India 171 crash, en route to London, now stands among India’s worst aviation tragedies in decades. This is the story Boeing would rather keep hidden.