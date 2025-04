A massive fire broke out on Tuesday in a suburb near Kuala Lumpur, forcing people to evacuate. The blaze, which started near a gas station in Putra Heights, Selangor, sent thick smoke and flames into the sky, visible from miles away.

Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, and officials later confirmed that a burst pipeline caused the explosion. Videos of the huge fireball went viral, with locals saying their doors and windows shook from the blast.