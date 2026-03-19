BREAKING: Indian Seafarers Capture Fresh Attacks Over Strait Of Hormuz | US-Israel Iran War
Published Mar 19, 2026 at 1:28 PM IST
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed
BREAKING: Indian Seafarers Capture Fresh Attacks Over Strait Of Hormuz | US-Israel Iran War
The Strait of Hormuz has turned into a naval war zone. As the US-Israel-Iran conflict intensifies, Indian seafarers are caught in the crossfire of fresh drone and missile attacks. Fresh attacks have been captured on camera in the Strait of Hormuz.