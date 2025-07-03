Massive Blast at California Fireworks Warehouse Sends Fireball Skyward, 7 Missing

A powerful explosion shook a fireworks warehouse in Esparto, California, launching a huge fireball and dense black smoke into the air. The blast, which happened just days ahead of the Fourth of July, injured two people and left seven unaccounted for. The initial explosion set off several secondary blasts, sparked spot fires, and led to mass evacuations. Due to ongoing danger, fire crews have deployed drones and aircraft, as ground teams are unable to safely access the site. Authorities are now investigating the cause of the blast and the legal status of the facility’s operations.