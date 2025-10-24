California Indian Trucker Crash: Leavitt’s Shocking Remark, “Criminal Illegal Aliens”

A tragic truck crash in Ontario, California, involving 21-year-old Indian driver Jashanpreet Singh, has sparked nationwide outrage in the U.S. Singh, allegedly under the influence of drugs and living illegally in the country, caused an October 22, 2025, accident that killed three and injured four. The incident has reignited debates on road safety, immigration policy, and commercial licensing oversight.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration is reviewing commercial license approvals after the crash. Transport Secretary Sean Duffy and other officials urged California to fix loopholes in its system. Senator Marco Rubio confirmed a temporary suspension of visas for foreign truck drivers, following similar safety concerns after a previous Florida crash.