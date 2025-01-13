VIDEO: Aerial View Reveals Extent of Damage: Acres Of Land Burnt, At Least 24 Killed | California Wildfire

Firefighters scrambled Sunday to make further progress against wildfires that have destroyed thousands of homes and killed 24 people in the Los Angeles area as forecasters again warned of dangerous weather with the return of strong winds this week. At least 16 people were missing, and authorities said that number was expected to rise. The scale of the destruction could be seen from a helicopter as it flew over burnt-out neighbourhoods. Police and rescue services could be seen working in several areas. The National Weather Service issued red flag warnings for severe fire conditions through Wednesday, with sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and gusts in the mountains reaching 70 mph (113 kph).