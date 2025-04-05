sb.scorecardresearch
Published Apr 5, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST

Trump Tariffs: Carney Declares Canada Will Triumph Over U.S. in Trade Dispute

Trump Tariffs: In response to President Donald Trump's 25% auto tariff, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has said that his country will prevail in the trade war with the United States. At a Scarborough rally, Carney pledged fierce reprisal and national solidarity against American pressure, including Trump's demand that Canada become the 51st state. Ahead of the upcoming elections, Carney criticized Pierre Poilievre, the leader of the Conservative Party, and urged people to support the Liberal Party.

