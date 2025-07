On July 15, 2025, intense flash floods struck New York and New Jersey as a powerful storm unleashed record-breaking rainfall across the region. Roads became rivers, subways flooded, and emergency teams rushed to carry out numerous water rescues. Areas like Newark, Hoboken, and Brooklyn were hit the hardest, as over six inches of rain fell within hours, straining local infrastructure. Authorities declared a state of emergency, advising residents to remain indoors and avoid non-essential travel.