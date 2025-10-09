Ceasefire in Place, Yet Attacks Persist – What’s Unfolding Between Israel and Gaza?

Despite a newly declared ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, multiple explosions were reported in Gaza. The Gaza Civil Defence agency confirmed heavy airstrikes in northern Gaza and Gaza City, highlighting the truce’s fragility. Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first stage of his 20-point peace plan to end the Gaza conflict. This marks a key diplomatic step after months of fighting that have claimed over 67,000 lives. The initial phase includes the swift release of Israeli captives held by Hamas, with Israel relocating troops to a mutually agreed boundary. Humanitarian aid deliveries and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from certain areas of Gaza are also central to the plan. The ceasefire agreement followed indirect negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey.