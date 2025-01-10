VIDEO: Indian-Origin MP Chandra Arya Announces Bid to Become Next Canada PM

Indian-origin Canadian MP Chandra Arya has officially announced his candidacy for Prime Minister, following the recent resignation of Justin Trudeau. Arya, a prominent political figure, shared his vision for Canada's future in a post on X.

“I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations,” Arya stated.

His announcement marks a pivotal moment in Canadian politics, as he pledges to focus on streamlined governance and long-term growth. With Arya entering the race, the political landscape is set for a competitive and transformative election.