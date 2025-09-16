Charlie Kirk’s Assassin Makes Chilling Discord Confession Before Capture

Tyler Robinson, accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University, confessed on Discord before his arrest, writing: “It was me at UVU yesterday. I’m sorry for all of this.” He surrendered after a 33-hour manhunt, with DNA evidence linking him to the sniper rifle, rooftop perch, and a destroyed note outlining his intent. Police say Robinson fired a single shot to Kirk’s neck. Investigators also uncovered bullet casings etched with taunts like “Hey, fascist! Catch!” and “Bella Ciao.” Authorities believe Robinson was radicalized online in extremist spaces. Discord has confirmed full cooperation with the FBI as vigils across the U.S. honor Kirk’s legacy as co-founder of Turning Point USA.