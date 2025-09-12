Charlie Kirk’s Final Journey: Emotional Scenes From Phoenix, Arizona

The nation mourns the tragic death of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk, fatally shot during a Utah event. His final journey from Utah to Arizona saw Vice President JD Vance personally escorting his casket aboard Air Force Two. Emotional moments unfolded in Phoenix as Kirk’s wife Erika and Second Lady Usha Vance held hands, while mourners lined the streets to pay respects. A state funeral will be held in Arizona, with former President Donald Trump honoring Kirk. This coverage captures the grief, public farewell, and political impact of his life, alongside the challenges his family faces after the loss.