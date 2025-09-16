Charlie Kirk’s Wife Erika Shares Emotional Video of Charlie With Their Daughter

Two days after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was fatally shot at Utah Valley University, his wife Erika Kirk shared a touching video of Charlie speaking to their daughter, recalling how he first met Erika at Bill’s Burger in New York. In her first public remarks, Erika stood beside his empty studio chair holding his cross necklace, speaking with “sorrow and strength” as she honored his legacy of faith, family, and sacrifice. She thanked first responders, supporters, and expressed gratitude to Donald Trump and JD Vance for standing with her family, remembering Charlie as a man who laid down his life for his wife, children, and nation.