Chicago Mayor Challenges Trump Ahead of Anticipated Showdown Over National Guard Deployment
Published Oct 9, 2025 at 7:41 PM IST
Chicago Mayor Challenges Trump Ahead of Anticipated Showdown Over National Guard Deployment

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker have strongly criticized Donald Trump’s calls for their arrest over alleged lapses in protecting ICE officers. Both Democrats accused Trump of authoritarian tactics and racially motivated actions. Johnson affirmed he will not be intimidated, while Pritzker highlighted Trump’s federal force deployments as a sign of authoritarianism. Democratic leaders frequently argue that Trump uses ICE to create fear in Democrat-led cities, providing a pretext for National Guard deployment. The governor also accused Trump of forcing citizens to carry proof of citizenship and effectively invading Illinois with military forces.

