China and America Abandon Pakistan? No Support as India-Pak Tensions Escalate

As tensions between India and Pakistan rise after Pakistan’s missile and artillery strikes, global powers are distancing themselves. China has released a neutral statement, urging restraint and offering to play a “constructive role” in easing tensions without taking sides. At the same time, U.S. Vice President JD Vance emphasized that America will not intervene militarily, stating that the conflict is “none of our business.” With both China and the U.S. stepping back, Pakistan faces growing isolation on the international stage.