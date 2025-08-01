China Backs Russia at UN as Trump Intensifies Russia-Linked Trade War With India

U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports, effective August 7, 2025, along with a penalty for India’s trade with Russia in energy and arms. The move drew sharp criticism as China’s Geng Shuang accused the U.S. of double standards for maintaining trade with Russia while condemning others. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called India’s purchase of discounted Russian oil a “point of irritation,” alleging it supports Moscow’s war. As India pledges to safeguard its interests, the standoff deepens, threatening global trade balance and reshaping alliances.