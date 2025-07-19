China Criticizes Pakistan, Urges Joint Effort to Capture Terror Group The Resistance Front

The Resistance Front, a front for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Tayyiba, was labeled a terrorist organization by the United States for its role in the Pahalgam terror attack. China also criticized Pakistan and demanded greater regional anti-terror cooperation just hours later. Pakistan was urged by China to assist in the fight against the terrorist organization TRF.

China responded to the US move cautiously, urging regional nations to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation to protect regional security.

According to Lin Jian, a spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, China strongly condemns the April 22 terrorist assault and adamantly opposes terrorism in all its manifestations. China urges nations in the region to work together to strengthen counterterrorism cooperation and preserve regional security and stability.