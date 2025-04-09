A spokesman for China's Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, said Ukraine's allegation that a sizable portion of Chinese citizens are fighting alongside Russia's invading army "completely unfounded." The Ukrainian military has detained two Chinese individuals who are fighting alongside the Russian army in the eastern Donetsk region, according to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine, who also said that the Ukrainian military has information that "significantly more" Chinese men are with Russian forces. In the midst of Russia's nearly three-year war, Ukraine has never before claimed that Chinese fighters were present on its territory. China has been "constructive in politically resolving the Ukraine crisis," Lin stated in Beijing.

