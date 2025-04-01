China Conducts Extensive Drills Near Taiwan as a Warning Against Island's Independence

On Tuesday, the Chinese military announced large-scale drills in the waters around Taiwan, warning the self-governing island against pursuing independence. The exercises, which include navy, air, ground, and rocket forces, are described as a "severe warning and forceful containment" against Taiwan’s independence, according to Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the People's Liberation Army's Eastern Theater Command. China views Taiwan as part of its territory and is prepared to use force if necessary to assert control, while most Taiwanese people support their de facto independence and democratic system. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense reported tracking 19 Chinese naval vessels around the island over a 24-hour period from Monday morning to Tuesday morning. The ministry also mentioned monitoring the Shandong aircraft carrier since Saturday, noting that the carrier group had entered Taiwan's self-defined identification zone.