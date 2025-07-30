Is China Secretly Assisting Pakistani Terrorists in Kashmir?

Operation Mahadev, which eliminated the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack, has raised serious concerns about how militants obtained military-grade weapons and advanced satellite communication devices. Security forces traced signals from a Chinese Ultraset T-82 satellite phone near the Dachigam forests, a device unavailable in civilian markets, suggesting possible external involvement. The phone routed communications through encrypted networks designed to bypass conventional channels. For weeks, intelligence agencies combined electronic intercepts, drone surveillance, and ground reports from local shepherds to track the militants’ movements through the difficult forest terrain.