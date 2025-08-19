What Does China’s Move to Lift Curbs on Rare Earth Metals Mean for India?

China’s decision to remove restrictions on rare earth metal exports to India marks a significant shift for India’s manufacturing and technology sectors. The move follows talks between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, aimed at easing earlier trade barriers imposed over national security concerns. Rare earths, including magnets, are crucial for India’s automotive, electronics, and green technology industries. Past curbs severely disrupted production, forcing companies like Bajaj Auto to scale back and others to delay deliveries due to shortages. With the restrictions now lifted, Indian industries dependent on these materials are expected to experience smoother supply chains and accelerated growth in meeting both domestic and export demand.