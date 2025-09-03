China’s Military Parade 2025: Missiles, Drones, Robot Wolves, And a Warning to the West

China marked the 80th anniversary of its World War II victory with its largest-ever military parade at Tiananmen Square. Before an audience of over 50,000, including leaders like Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, Beijing showcased its powerful arsenal — from intercontinental ballistic missiles DF-5C and DF-61, the “Guam Killer” DF-26D, and hypersonic YJ-17 missiles, to 99B tanks, PHL-16 rocket systems, ship-based laser weapons, nuclear-capable underwater drones, stealth GJ-11 drones, and even robot wolves. A grand display for China, and a clear message to the West.