China Responds to 245% Tariffs, Tells U.S. to Stop 'Blackmailing'

Tensions between the U.S. and China are flaring once more as the White House announces a hefty 245% tariff on Chinese imports — the highest so far in the ongoing trade dispute. In retaliation, China has urged the U.S. to halt its “maximum pressure” tactics, denouncing what it calls threats and blackmail. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian called for a return to fair and constructive dialogue, emphasizing that while China doesn’t seek a trade war, it’s fully prepared to face one if needed. Meanwhile, former President Trump stated, “The ball is in China’s court.” With mounting economic pressure on both sides and global supply chains in jeopardy, the big question remains: can a resolution still be reached?