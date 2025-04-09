sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / US-China Tariff War: China Turns to India for Support After Trump Imposes 104% Trade Tariff
Published Apr 9, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST

US-China Tariff War: China Turns to India for Support After Trump Imposes 104% Trade Tariff

US-China Tariff War: China asked India on Tuesday to join the fight against what it described as the "US abuse of tariffs" amid escalating trade tensions with Washington. This came after President Donald Trump announced a sharp hike that would raise cumulative taxes on Chinese goods to 104%. Speaking out against the U.S. tariffs, Yu Jing, the spokesperson for China's embassy in India, claimed that China's innovation, strong manufacturing base, and consistent economic growth had benefited the rest of the globe.

Follow: Google News Icon