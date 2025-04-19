China Slams New US Port Fees, Warns Against ‘Wrongful Practices’ as Trade Tensions Climb

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to heat up after the Trump administration announced new fees targeting Chinese-built and Chinese-owned ships docking at American ports. The move, aimed at curbing China’s growing influence in global shipping, has sparked sharp criticism from Beijing.

In a strongly worded response, China warned the U.S. to “stop wrongful practices,” calling the new fees harmful to both countries and the global economy. Officials in Beijing also hinted at possible countermeasures if the policy isn't reversed.

The U.S. defended the decision, citing national security concerns and the need to level the playing field in international trade. President Trump, however, kept the door open for diplomacy, suggesting that discussions with China are still ongoing in hopes of easing the friction.