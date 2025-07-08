Can China Wipe Out 600 Years of Tibetan Culture?

As the 14th Dalai Lama approaches his 90th birthday, China is gearing up for what could become one of the most contentious spiritual takeovers in history. This video explores how Xi Jinping’s regime is attempting to seize control over the selection of the next Dalai Lama — a move that threatens the very core of Tibet’s cultural and religious identity.

Traditionally, the Dalai Lama is chosen through deeply rooted Tibetan Buddhist reincarnation rituals. However, Beijing aims to replace this sacred process with a state-controlled, government-approved successor loyal to the Communist Party. This goes far beyond religious interference — it’s a calculated geopolitical move.

At stake is influence over millions of Tibetan Buddhists and a major symbolic win in China’s broader campaign to suppress Tibetan autonomy.

With unrest simmering in Lhasa and the Tibetan exile community in India keeping a watchful eye, the world could soon witness a spiritual takeover orchestrated by the Chinese Communist Party.