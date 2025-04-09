Ukraine: Two Chinese nationals who were fighting with the Russian forces in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine have been taken prisoner by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's forces. According to him, personal information, bank cards, and identification documents were discovered in their possession. According to the information we have, the occupier's units contain far more Chinese nationals than simply these two. In a statement on X, Zelenskyy stated, "We are currently verifying all the facts—intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the relevant units of the Armed Forces are working on it."

