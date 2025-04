China’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday vowed to "fight to the end" and respond with countermeasures after President Donald Trump threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese goods. The announcement has fueled fears of a deepening trade war, with global markets—from Tokyo to New York—showing increased volatility. Trump’s latest warning follows China’s pledge to retaliate against U.S. tariffs announced just a week earlier, raising concerns over the escalating economic conflict.