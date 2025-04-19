China Hits Back at Zelenskyy’s Arms Allegation, Denies Providing Weapons to Russia

China has strongly rejected accusations by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of supplying weapons to Russia. In a firm response, Beijing reiterated its neutral position and support for peace negotiations. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed the allegations as “baseless political manipulation,” stressing that China has never supplied lethal weapons to any side in the conflict. Meanwhile, Ukraine insists it has evidence of Chinese involvement and has imposed sanctions on multiple Chinese companies. Despite rising diplomatic strain, trade ties between China and Ukraine continue to be substantial.