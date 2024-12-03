Chinmoy Das' Lawyer Brutally Attacked In Bangladesh Ahead Of Seer's Bail Hearing

A court in Bangladesh is set to hear the bail hearing of jailed Hindu leader Chinmoy Das today....Das was arrested last week on the charges of seditions at Dhaka International Airport..He, along with 18 others were accused of hoisting a saffron flag above the Bangladeshi national flag during a rally in Chattogram..The announcement of hearing date was delayed due to a lawyer's boycott and abstention...Earlier he was denied bail plea...Subsequently, Bangladeshi authorities ordered to freeze the bank account of Das and 17 others for a 30 day period....His arrest sparked protests among his supporters across Bangladesh and India, with many Hindu groups demanding his immediate release.