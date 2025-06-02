Colorado man sets pro-Israeli demonstrators on fire, yells 'Free Palestine'

Colorado Terror Attack: Six people were injured on Sunday in what the FBI quickly labeled a “targeted terror attack” at an outdoor mall in Boulder, Colorado, where a crowd had gathered to highlight the plight of Israeli hostages in Gaza. The suspect, 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, reportedly shouted “Free Palestine” and used a makeshift flamethrower during the assault, according to Mark Michalek, special agent in charge of the Denver field office. Soliman was apprehended and taken into custody. Although no charges were immediately filed, officials stated they plan to hold him “fully accountable.” Soliman was also injured and transported to the hospital for treatment, though details about his injuries were not disclosed. Video from the scene showed a witness yelling, “He’s right there. He’s throwing Molotov cocktails,” as a police officer with his gun drawn approached a bare-chested suspect holding containers in both hands.