Dallas ICE Shooting: What Did Trump Say? | Who Was Joshua Jahn?

29-year-old Joshua Jahn has been identified as the gunman behind the Dallas ICE facility shooting on September 24, which left two detainees dead and one injured. Jahn reportedly opened fire from the roof of a nearby immigration attorney’s office before taking his own life with a self-inflicted gunshot. The tragic attack drew strong reactions, including a statement from US President Donald Trump, as well as the FBI, which immediately launched an investigation. The incident highlights the growing security concerns at ICE facilities, which have faced repeated threats and attacks in recent years.