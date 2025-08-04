Israel War: Daniel Shek on Israel’s Toughest Choice Amid the Hamas Conflict

In this impactful interview, former Israeli diplomat Daniel Shek discusses two pressing issues. He first responds to claims about Israel supplying weapons to Hamas, firmly rejecting the accusations and identifying the actual sources behind Hamas’s arms. Shek then critiques what he terms “foreign hypocrisy,” where some nations condemn Israel while ignoring Hamas’s terrorism. He argues that Israel is a victim of terror, not the aggressor, and urges a stronger global response to the biased narrative and double standards Israel faces in the international arena.