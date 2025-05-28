Deepak Vohra Explains Why US President Donald Trump Is Not Trustworthy

In this video, former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra shares his perspective on U.S. President Donald Trump, criticizing his frequent U-turns and unfulfilled promises. Vohra describes Trump as having a narcissistic personality, someone who holds himself in extremely high regard and avoids being challenged on any issue.

He points out that Trump witnessed America’s dominance as the world’s sole superpower and is now trying to restore that status. According to Vohra, Trump's immense influence makes it difficult for other nations to openly confront him even if they criticize the U.S., they still have to engage with both America and Trump in the end.