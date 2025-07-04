Diogo Jota's Accident Video: Liverpool Star Diogo Jota's Last Moments Captured on Camera

Liverpool and Portugal forward Diogo Jota, 28, tragically lost his life in a fatal car accident on July 3, 2025, in northwestern Spain, along with his brother André Silva. The crash happened on the A-52 motorway when their Lamborghini suffered a tyre burst, went off the road, and caught fire. Jota’s untimely death comes shortly after celebrating Liverpool’s Premier League title and Portugal’s UEFA Nations League win. Recently married, he leaves behind his wife and three children. The global football world is in mourning, with heartfelt tributes flooding in as authorities continue investigating the incident.