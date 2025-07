From Donald Trump's bold move to ban transgender athletes from women’s sports to signing the ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ on July 4, 2025, and launching the UGC Fights initiative, his statements have ignited widespread controversy. The video also highlights his strong response to the collapsing Israel-Iran ceasefire, showcasing his candid approach to international affairs. Discover how these actions have influenced his approval ratings, as polls reveal a sharply divided public opinion.