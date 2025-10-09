Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
News / Republic Videos / Global Videos / Donald Trump’s Dream of Winning the Nobel Peace Prize May Go Unfulfilled?
Published Oct 9, 2025 at 4:33 PM IST
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Donald Trump’s Dream of Winning the Nobel Peace Prize May Go Unfulfilled?

Despite the White House branding him as 'The Peace President', Donald Trump appears uncertain about his chances of securing the Nobel Peace Prize.

When asked at the White House about his odds of winning the award, Trump said, “I have no idea... Marco (Secretary of State Rubio) would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth.” He referred to efforts in mediating peace between Israel and Hamas, and between Russia and Ukraine.

His statement came soon after he announced that Israel and Hamas had agreed to the first phase of a ceasefire deal following indirect talks in Egypt.

Follow : Google News Icon  